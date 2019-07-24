Murder suspect connected to July 4 stabbing now on U.S. Marshals most wanted list

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man accused of murder in a July 4 stabbing has been placed on the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Forces’ most wanted list.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the call of a stabbing just before 9 p.m. at the 15700 block of Farm-to-Market Road 812 in Del Valle.

At the scene officers found 38-year-old Pedro Esteban bleeding out from a stab wound. They performed CPR on Esteban until medical personnel arrived, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Investigators say witness testimony and evidence pointed them to Esteban’s brother-in-law, Rogaciano Abarca-Castro. He is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is assisting in tracking down Abarca-Castro. He is still believed to be in the United States but no longer in Texas. A warrant for his arrest was issued July 5.

Anyone with information on Abaraca-Castro ‘s whereabouts is encouraged to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or the US Marshals at 800-336-0102.