Murder charges dropped for man accused of shooting Leander middle school coach

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The murder charge against an Austin man, accused of shooting and killing a Leander middle school coach after a physical altercation, was dismissed Friday.

Adam Shane Ladner, 41, died in January outside his neighbor Larry Wayne Smith’s home. Police first went to the 1000 block of Savanna Lane after someone submitted a noise complaint about loud talking.

Investigators say Ladner returned to Smith’s house after officers left the scene. The two men get into a fight resulting in Smith allegedly shooting Ladner multiple times. Ladner died at the scene.

According to Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick, a grand jury heard the case Thursday and decided there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue charges against Smith.