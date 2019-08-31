Multiple people reportedly injured in Midland active shooter situation

ODESSA, Texas (KXAN) — Police say there are multiple people injured after an active shooter situation in Midland and Odessa on Saturday afternoon.

Police told KXAN’s affiliate in Midland, KMID, that the suspect hijacked a U.S. mail truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut.

Officials said in a post on Facebook Sunday that they believed one suspect was believed to be at Cinergy, a movie theater with other arcade type games, and the other was driving on Loop 250 in Midland.

The two vehicles are a Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van.

Multiple victims have been reported.

Police are urging locals to for the safety of the public and law enforcement to please stay away from the area and stay in their homes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.