Multiple people fled 2-car crash, later found

A car flipped over after a two-car crash overnight on July 16, 2019. Multiple people ran from the scene but were later found. (Courtesy: Timothy Hair)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say multiple people ran from the scene after a two-car, rollover crash early Tuesday morning. Officers eventually found them after a short search.

APD says the two cars collided at the northbound Oltorf exit on Interstate 35 shortly after 2:30 a.m.

A witness told KXAN News three people from one of the cars then took off. Police could only confirm that it was “multiple people” but did say they were all from the same car.

One other person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The northbound Oltorf exit was shut down for over an hour as crews cleared the scene.

Wreckers towed the vehicles away and they reopened all lanes by 4 a.m.