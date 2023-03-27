AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple people were injured after a shooting at a popular east Austin park on Sunday.

The Austin Police Department told KXAN officers were called to the intersection of Nash Hernandez Sr. Road and Chicon Street at 6:39 p.m., located next to Chicano Park.

APD said three people were injured and are expected to survive, but no arrests have yet been made.

People living nearby provided an audio recording of the shooting to KXAN. Dozens of rounds being fired off can be heard as people yell in the background.

“People were jumping the curbs, running on the grass, kids running, moms and dads and all you hear is a whole bunch of shots,” said a man who lives in the neighborhood.

On Monday, families could be seen using the playground and baseball fields, but people living nearby said Sunday was a chaotic scene.

“One of our kids came in from outside and saying they had heard a lot of loud bangs out near the neighborhood playground,” said a nearby resident. “And we were able to see down the street an ongoing multi-person fight out in the park and people running to get away.”

Residents told KXAN there are weekend gatherings that are causing safety concerns.

“What we would like as a neighborhood is a police presence or cameras in the entrances and maybe see who is coming in and who is going out,” said a man who was visiting the park.

The shooting is still under investigation, APD officials said.