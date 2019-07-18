Multiple hummus products recalled due to possible health risk

Houston, TX (KXAN) — Pita Pal Foods, LP is voluntarily recalling certain hummus products after Listeria monocytogenes were found at the manufacturing facility during an FDA inspection.

The products were made between May 30, 2019, and June 25, 2019. They were sold under various flavors of Buc-ee’s, 7-Select, Schnucks, Roundy’s, Reasor’s, Pita Pal, Hummus Hummus, and Fresh Thyme hummus.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause listeriosis. A serious and sometimes fatal infection in young children, frail and elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses have been reported to date for these products. The company is issuing the recall out of an abundance of caution.

For a full list of recalled products, click here.