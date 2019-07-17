Multiple cars damaged in fire at Cedar Park wrecking yard

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a wrecking yard Wednesday morning in south Cedar Park.

According to a tweet from the Austin Fire Department, their firefighters assisted the Cedar Park and Volente Fire Departments with a fire near 12400 Anderson Mill Road at Lakeside Towing.

AFD tweeted at 6:35 a.m. that multiple salvaged cars at the yard were on fire. The blaze has since been extinguished and no injuries have been reported. Traffic is expected to be delayed in the area.

There are no details yet on what caused the fire.