Multi-vehicle crash on IH-35 causes delays at Cesar Chavez Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic is experiencing delays after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 35 in downtown Austin Saturday morning.

According to Austin Fire, the crash happened at the 600 block of IH-35 at Cesar Chavez Street.

Four vehicles and 10 adults were involved in the crash. One adult man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The highway has been reduced to one lane and southbound traffic is still being diverted onto the frontage road.

Delays are expected in the area as crews continue to clear the area.