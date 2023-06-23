AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local leaders and health experts held a mpox town hall Friday morning.

They issued a warning on mpox and discussed available vaccines and best practices to stop the spread of the virus.

Mpox was previously referred to as monkeypox. The CDC changed the name in November, after a recommendation from the World Health Organization.

Thus far this year, 20 cases of mpox have been reported in Travis County.

Austin Public Health said those at the highest risk include men who have sex with men and people with multiple sex partners.

APH director Dr. Desmar Walkes warns anyone can catch mpox if they’re exposed to it.

“It’s really important that everybody takes this seriously,” she said. “At the very least, it’s very painful. At the very worst, it can cause death.”

With this in mind, Walkes is encouraging those at risk to get the two-dose vaccine before attending any crowded events this summer season.

According to APH, a surge in mpox cases occurred in Austin last summer between June and July.

As of Friday, over 12,000 doses of the Jynneos mpox vaccine have been administered in Travis County.

Walkes said this still leaves a large majority of the at-risk population unvaccinated.

“We still have a large part of our population who’s most at risk of developing mpox that’s not protected by vaccination or natural immunity,” she said.

KXAN spoke to Dan Baker, a longtime north Austin resident who’d struggled to schedule a vaccine appointment through APH’s website.

This week, he was able to book an appointment by calling over the phone.

“It’d be nice to be covered and know that I’m protected in some way,” Baker said. “Even if I get mpox, I don’t want the discomfort of the symptoms.”

APH currently has 129 vials of the Jynneos mpox vaccine available. Each vial contains up to five doses.

To schedule a vaccine, you can visit the department’s website or call (512) 972-5520.

Friday’s town hall included discussions from the following people:

Dr. Desmar Walkes (Austin-Travis County Health Authority)

Kirk Watson (Austin Mayor).

Andy Brown (Travis County Judge)

Dr. Michael Stefanowicz (CommUnityCare)

The town hall happened Friday at 9 a.m. at the Bergstrom Tech Center in southeast Austin.