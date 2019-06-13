Mountain bikers will go full gas at Saturday Cedar Park race

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) ⁠— This weekend, mountain bikers will compete for the best time at the Full Gas on Peddler’s Pass race. A first for the recently completed trail in the Brushy Creek area in Cedar Park.

“Mountain bike is really taking off, so we hope to provide more trails so it can grow even further,” Joshua Chambless said.

Chambless has been riding mountain bikes since 2008 and was one of the initial volunteers to help build the mountain bike trails in Brushy Creek until they teamed up with the City of Cedar Park.

“The City of Cedar Park agreed to allow us to come in with machines,” he said.

The co-owner of King of the Mountain Trails was able to bring in heavy machinery on the city’s public land to create “bigger, better and smoother” trails.

“Machines also greatly enhance the sustainability of a trail because we can better manage water flow off the trail,” Chambless added.

He said a trail that once took bikers hours, even weeks, to complete was reduced to minutes.

Now, these longtime volunteers and riders are looking forward to racing this weekend around the 2.8-mile Peddler’s Pass loop.

