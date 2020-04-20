1 motorcycle rider a trauma alert after crash into ditch near Hamilton Pool Road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person has been declared a trauma alert after a motorcycle carrying two people crashed into a ditch on Hamilton Pool Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATC EMS said it received initial reports of the two people and motorcycle going off a 50-foot cliff near 24600 Hamilton Pool Road, but later revised it to say the “motorcycle is ‘off roadway’ in ‘ditch.'” Lake Travis Fire Department crews were able to find two people and evaluate them. One person will likely not need to be taken to the hospital, ATC EMS said.

ATC EMS initially said STAR Flight would respond but it was canceled once medics arrived. Drivers should expect closures in the area.