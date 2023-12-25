AUSTIN (KXAN) — When times got tough during the pandemic one local mom turned a love for getting creative into a business, and so far, it had continued to expand.

Melissa Thaxton said her daughter Mila was her inspiration and drive to be successful in the business.

“Some of the pink in here,” said Melissa, as she helped Mila tie-dye some hoodies. “Do blue over here.”

On the day KXAN interviewed her, she was tie dying a number of pullovers with Mila right by her side.

“Having her do stuff with me and the older that she gets and the more that our brand evolves it has been so much fun,” Melissa said.

Melissa started Mila and Me a few years ago as a creative outlet, but creating fun and trendy loungewear became much more than that when more and more people started asking her to collaborate.

“I am constantly out with people going to events, working events, building new relationships, new partnerships in the city, especially being from here,” said Melissa.

This Austin entrepreneur, full time mom and realtor said she thrives on staying busy and hopes to continue expanding Mila and Me.

“I always want more,” Melissa said. “I always want to build more relationships, create more partnerships.”

No matter how busy she gets though she always has her number one fan right by her side.

“Team work makes the dream work,” Melissa said.

To find out more about Mila and Me click here.