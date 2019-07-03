Mostly empty section of Round Rock to get huge housing boost

ROUND ROCK (ABJ) —An underdeveloped corner of Round Rock won’t stay that way for long, the Austin Business Journal reports.

One of the area’s top homebuilders plans to construct about 1,200 single-family homes near the intersection of County Road 110 and University Boulevard, and separately a company wants to bring nearly 150 acres of housing — single-family homes, duplexes and multifamily development — to the same area.

Round Rock City Council made numerous zoning, annexation and land use votes on June 27 to move the two big projects forward.

Read the full story at the Austin Business Journal.