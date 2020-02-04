More than 80 Brazilians wait in Juarez for immigration hearings

JUAREZ, Mex. (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol has begun sending migrants from Brazil and other non-Spanish speaking countries to Mexico to wait for asylum court hearings last week.

The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that amid a surge of people from the South American country seeking refuge in the United States, Brazilians will have to wait out their asylum process under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program.

For a year, the U.S. had been returning migrants mostly from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvadro, which make up the Northern Triangle

In Juarez, 81 Brazilian migrants are now waiting for their asylum hearings. Most of the Brazilians are staying at a Catholic-run shelter, Casa del Migrante.

Communication with the migrants has proven to be difficult due to the fact they speak Portuguese.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.