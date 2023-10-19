AUSTIN (KXAN) — Formula 1 is making its return to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend, and on Wednesday night, Austinites got to get into the spirit by checking out exotic cars.

More than 60 cars were displayed at the nightclub Superstition ATX Wednesday night.

Several automakers were featured, including Lamborghini, Corvette and Rolls Royce. The event also featured speakers, including Formula 1 driver AJ Alsup.

The event was part of a final lead-up to the big race this weekend.

“We wanted to really just turn this week before F1, and the months leading up to Formula 1 in Austin into a festival for people that are in love with the sport and passionate about Formula 1,” Anand Clemens, event coordinator with Austin Supercars and Exotic, said.

Not only was it a way to show off some cool cars and get people ready for the big race, the event also benefited the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

This weekend’s Formula 1 race is set for Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Circuit of the Americas.