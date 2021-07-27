More than 2,000 homes slated for new Marble Falls mixed-use development

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) —An 1,100-acre mixed-use development is coming to Marble Falls.

The Thunder Rock development will be located along U.S. Highway 281 and State Highway 71.

Centurion American Development Group is developing the property, and it says it will feature 1,966 single-family residential homes, 924 multifamily units and 150 active adult units. It will also feature a 26-acre sports complex with four baseball fields, four soccer fields and a multipurpose field, a 10-acre recreational center and 204,000 square feet of commercial development.

“There is such demand and with the growth happening out there from every buyer profile,” said Rob Romo with the development group. “From first-time buyer to move-up buyer … people moving up from Austin wanting to afford a nice home in a nice master planned community.”

The development will also include parks and nature trails along Flatrock Creek.

Some homes could cost around $250,000.

Phase one of construction is slated for the summer while the entire project will take about 5 years to complete.