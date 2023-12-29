AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin has already received 265 calls regarding fireworks complaints throughout December, ahead of what will likely be an even busier New Year’s holiday weekend.

Austin 311 reported receiving the most calls for service about fireworks on Christmas Day, with 142 calls. Christmas Eve raked in 85 calls of the same nature this month.

According to the city, fireworks are illegal to possess or use in the city limits unless a permit has been issued for a professional display. Some devices, such as sparklers, glowworms, and trick noisemakers are permitted.

Other fireworks are allowed on private property in the unincorporated areas of Travis County, but county officials still urge people to use caution.

“Whether it’s a bottle rocket or Roman Candle or even a sparkler, all of those fireworks can cause severe damage to a young child or an adult,” said Travis County public information officer Hector Nieto.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires in 2018. These fires caused five deaths, 46 injuries, and $105 million in direct property damage, association research shows.

In September, Travis County Judge Andy Brown told KXAN he got permission from the state to temporarily ban the use of fireworks after two homes in the county caught fire because of teenagers using them nearby.

Nieto emphasized people are also not allowed to utilize public land or roads for fireworks displays in the county. He also urged people to have a plan in case a fire sparked.

“Even though we are not under a burn ban, and there were no [additional] fireworks restrictions this year, the potential for fire risk is there,” Nieto said. “Please have safety devices available. Whether that’s a garden hose or a fire extinguisher–always be prepared.”

Over the Fourth of July holiday, the Austin Fire Department took 300 calls related to fireworks.. and 250 of those involved a fire. At the time, 311 logged nearly 1,000 fireworks calls, with a South Austin zip code, 78748, topping the list. You can explore a map of those calls here.