More than 100 TEXSAR members to resume 3-day search for missing Texas State student

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Dozens of members of Texas Search and Rescue, or TEXSAR, will be resuming a three-day search for missing Texas State University student Jason Landry on Friday.

Landry, 21, went missing Dec. 13 on his way home to Missouri City, Texas, after he crashed his car off Salt Flat Road near Luling. The car was found abandoned and so were some personal belongings including clothing, his cell phone, wallet and a backpack.

TEXSAR initially searched on the ground for nine days after Landry’s disappearance, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Three days were devoted to aerial searches. More than 100 volunteers were able to cover 31,680 acres.

The sheriff’s office said helicopters, trained K9s, the TEXSAR Mounted Search and Rescue Team, UAV/drones, sonar and water searches were utilized during that initial search. Other organizations including RP Search Services and Texas EquuSearch also helped. Smaller searches have also been done after the large, initial effort launched in December.

More than 100 TEXSAR members will be involved in this upcoming search, as well as many of the resources previously listed.

The three-day operation will start at 8 a.m. Friday. Anyone with information on Landry’s whereabouts can call Det. Ferry with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 398-6777 ext. 4516.