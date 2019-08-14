More Austin algae tests positive for neurotoxins

News

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Algae in the San Gabriel River 2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Additional testing from the city of Austin has revealed increased levels of neurotoxins in algae at Auditorium Shores, Red Bud Isle and Barton Creek.

READ MORE: Red Bud Isle closed due to concerns of potentially toxic algae

These most recent samples were taken under the pedestrian bridge at Barton Creek on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail. Results showed all samples contained an increased number of neurotoxins from previous weeks.

Red Bud Isle was closed earlier in August after reports surfaced of two dogs dying after swimming at Lady Bird Lake. City officials say Red Bud Isle will remain closed for the next several weeks. It is advised that no pets should be allowed to swim in Lady Bird Lake.

It is advised that swimmers and their pets avoid any area with floating algae.

Anyone with concerns about the increased amount of neurotoxins found can call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000 for more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Clear the Shelters

More Clear the Shelters

Trending Stories

Don't Miss