More Austin algae tests positive for neurotoxins

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Additional testing from the city of Austin has revealed increased levels of neurotoxins in algae at Auditorium Shores, Red Bud Isle and Barton Creek.

These most recent samples were taken under the pedestrian bridge at Barton Creek on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail. Results showed all samples contained an increased number of neurotoxins from previous weeks.

Red Bud Isle was closed earlier in August after reports surfaced of two dogs dying after swimming at Lady Bird Lake. City officials say Red Bud Isle will remain closed for the next several weeks. It is advised that no pets should be allowed to swim in Lady Bird Lake.

It is advised that swimmers and their pets avoid any area with floating algae.

Anyone with concerns about the increased amount of neurotoxins found can call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000 for more information.