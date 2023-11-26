AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been a busy holiday weekend at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

With more travelers, comes the need for more air traffic controllers, according to some officials.

U.S. Congressman Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) said, luckily, extra staffing is on the way.

Staffing and equipment needs

Shortly before Thanksgiving, Rep. Doggett said he spoke with the Federal Aviation Administration’s Administrator Mike Whitaker about safety concerns at AUS.

The meeting came after Doggett sent a letter to the FAA in October which detailed changes he’d like to see after the airport experienced different incidents where aircraft were close to hitting each other.

“Having four or five near misses in less than a year is just a really serious danger sign,” Doggett said. “I contacted the FAA and said we just got to do a better job on air traffic control in Austin. Too few people, insufficient equipment.”

When it comes to staffing, Doggett was reassured more air traffic controllers are on the way.

“We will have an additional controller coming to the airport in December,” he said. “Another one in January.”

On the equipment front, Doggett said the FAA is prioritizing AUS to get a system called the Surface Awareness Initiative, which will help with safety.

But he said the airport won’t get it until June 2024.

“A system that will indicate everything that’s happening at the airport on the ground on these various runways,” Doggett said. “Our controllers have a better way of recognizing any danger overlap that might exist.”

Even with these future improvements, Doggett remains concerned about the current staffing situation at AUS.

“We’re at 42, and that includes seven trainees at the moment,” he said. “According to one FAA model, we need to have 51. I think the number needed may be even greater.”

It’s a situation he plans on closely monitoring.

“This will be a continuous matter,” he said.

One of the things Doggett said he’s still pushing for is to raise the ranking of the airport to a level 10 terminal facility.

“The FAA says we’re falling just a little shy of their standard to get a move to one of the major airports—what’s called a category 10,” he said.

When it comes to advancing the ranking of AUS, the congressman said that will get the controllers some additional pay and some additional resources.

New tower simulator on the way

Recently, the FAA announced AUS would be the first to receive a new tower simulator system in January.

It’s supposed to help with training air traffic controllers.