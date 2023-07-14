AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police told KXAN Friday morning that a portion of the northbound Mopac Service Road in Southwest Austin would be closed “for hours” as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line.

According to APD, a construction crew hit the gas line off the Service Road between Ben Garza Road and U.S. 290.

The call was reported as a hazmat call to Austin Fire just after 2 a.m.

APD said crews are focused on the northbound Service Road in front of the Marquis at Barton Trails. Police have the service road of Northbound Mopac closed from Ben Garza Road almost to Highway 290. Police are also blocking the northbound Mopac exit for Southwest Parkway and the Highway 290 service road.

As of 5 a.m. drivers will have to enter the main lanes of northbound Mopac near William Cannon Dr.

Earlier, police told KXAN people had reported the smell of gas in the area.

KXAN has reached out to Austin Fire and Texas Gas Service for more information and will update when we get more.