TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — With 110 positive monkeypox cases and 32 possible cases awaiting test results in Travis County, county commissioners approved Tuesday looking into a possible contract with Ascension Seton on monkeypox vaccine distributions.

Currently, Travis County has an agreement with Ascension Seton that specifically applies to COVID-19 vaccine distributions. County Executive Chuck Brotherton said county officials will look into either a modified contract or new contract with Ascension Seton on vaccine efforts and will come back to Travis County commissioners for a final vote.

Brotherton said this would be a supplementary contract in addition to contracts Travis County has in place for vaccine distribution efforts, including one with Austin Public Health.

This possible contract comes as Austin-Travis County works to ramp up monkeypox vaccine efforts as more resources from the state and federal level become available. On Saturday and Sunday, CommUnity Care distributed 1,910 monkeypox vaccines at their pop-up clinic downtown.

APH has listed specific eligibility criteria for people to access the vaccine. The vaccine, a smallpox iteration, is shown to be effective if taken prior to a monkeypox case or exposure or between four and 14 days post-exposure.

As of Monday, there have been 1,283 monkeypox cases reported in Texas by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 300 people in the Austin-Travis County region remain under public health monitoring and isolation following a reported exposure.