AUSTIN (KXAN) — People wanting to receive the monkeypox vaccine can stop by a downtown Austin club this weekend.

Rain on 4th posted on Instagram that it’s partnering with the Kind Clinic to hold a free, pop-up vaccination clinic this Sunday from 4-7 p.m. Clinic staff members will administer the JYNNEOS vaccine, which is approved for prevention of monkeypox disease, to those who are eligible to receive it.

Scott Neal, Rain’s general manager, wrote in a text message Wednesday, “[As] we are one of the central gathering spots for the community most impacted by monkeypox at this time, it makes sense to hold a clinic here and ensure those at greatest risk of exposure are inoculated.”

According to Austin Public Health, the people eligible to get the two-dose shot right now includes the following:

If you’ve had close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox in the past two weeks.

If you’ve had multiple sexual partners in recent weeks or attended venues where sex occurs.

If you identify as a cisgender male or transgender woman and report multiple sexual partners or anonymous sexual partners within the last 21 days.

If you are currently taking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV prevention and have multiple sexual partners.

If you’ve been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection in the last 12 months (including HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia or syphilis).

KXAN is awaiting additional details from the Kind Clinic about how many dosages will be available Sunday and whether there are any different eligibility requirements than those listed above.

Rain on 4th, located at 217 W. 4th Street, is asking people to use the club’s rear entrance in the alley to access the vaccination clinic on the back deck. The clinic will provide the monkeypox vaccine on a first-come, first-serve basis.

During their meeting Tuesday, the Travis County commissioners agreed to look into a possible contract with Ascension Seton on monkeypox vaccine distributions. The county currently has an agreement with Ascension Seton that specifically applies to COVID-19 vaccine distributions. County Executive Chuck Brotherton said county officials will look into either a modified contract or new contract with Ascension Seton on vaccine efforts and will come back to Travis County commissioners for a final vote.

This past weekend more than 1,900 got the JYNNEOS vaccine at the first mass vaccination clinic organized by four different organizations in Austin, including CommUnity Care.

The latest update from APH showed there are 93 monkeypox cases confirmed in Travis County. An Austin medical worker who developed lesions last week is among the recent infections. He shared how he’ll have to take short-term disability so that he can remain home from work for a prolonged period of time and safely recover from his infection.