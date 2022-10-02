AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kind Clinic and Vivent Health will host a pop-up monkeypox vaccine clinic Sunday evening, Austin Public Health officials announced Sunday morning.

The clinic will be held at Cheer Up Charlie’s, located at 900 Red River St. in downtown Austin. It’ll run between 5-7 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Monkeypox is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Traditional symptoms include a fever and a pimple or blister-like rash. The disease is spread by close contact with an infected person or by touching any clothing or linens that touched an infected person’s rash or body fluids, per APH.

Monkeypox symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches, backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Pimple or a blister-like rash that appears on the face, inside the mouth, or elsewhere on a person’s body (including their hands/palms, feet/soles of their feet, chest, genitals or anus)

APH and Travis County’s supply of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine is available for anyone who meets specific criteria, due to limited supply. Qualifying individuals include:

A person who’s had close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days. Close contact is defined as skin-to-skin contact, sexual intercourse or kissing

A person who might have been exposed to the virus in the community within the past 14 days by: Having multiple sexual partners in recent weeks Attending an event/venue where sexual contact took place with one or more partners (bathhouse, sex club, sex party, etc.) A male or transgender woman with multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the past 21 days A person taking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV) A person diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection, such as HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia or syphilis in the past 12 months A healthcare worker or response team member with “high-risk exposure to monkeypox” A person handling monkeypox specimens in a clinical, research lab



Anyone with symptoms should reach out to a healthcare provider for testing and possible treatment options. Those without healthcare providers can call APH’s Equity Line at 512-972-5560.

Testing is only recommended for patients experiencing rash symptoms, per APH.

More information is available online in APH’s monkeypox resource guide.