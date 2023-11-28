HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Earlier in November, Hemphill Elementary School in Kyle closed after mold was discovered in 13 classrooms, according to Hays Consolidated Independent School District.

The district said it started from a concern about a mold smell in a classroom.

An air quality test confirmed the mold, and crews began working to remove it, according to Hays CISD.

The air quality test “revealed the initial classroom had elevated levels of Aspergillus/Penicillium,” which can affect people with “weakened immune systems or cause allergies,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the district, classes resumed on Monday, Nov. 11.

A hefty price tag

The entire process ended up costing the district $858,380, according to a school board agenda item.

The price tag is divided as follows:

Mold Remediation – $430,014

Air Quality Testing (estimated) – $30,000

Carpentry, Sheetrock, Drywall, Blocking – $188,889

Reset Wash Station Casework – $99,833

Rebuild Art Room Casework – $29,961

Reconnect Toilets – $4,683

Additional Testing if recommended, construction materials, labor – $75,000

The school board is set to discuss the cost at Tuesday’s board meeting under an agenda item titled “Consideration and possible approval of the Ratification of Building Repair Expenses at Hemphill Elementary School Due to Discovery and Abatement of Mold.”