Mobility Bond helps make Slaughter Lane safer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The intersection of Slaughter Lane and South First Street just got safer as Austin Transportation finished their project Friday to improve safety and mobility.

New dual left-turn lanes, shared-use paths and increased storage space for vehicles turning left are some the improvements made to the area.

High-visibility crosswalks and reconstructed Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible curb ramps are other improvements that fall in line with the city council’s Austin Strategic Direction 2023’s mobility Outcome.

This is the sixth intersection completed that is a part of the Safety/Vision Zero program which is funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond.

“With 2016 Mobility Bond funding, we’ve been able to accelerate delivery on these key safety projects,” said Robert Spillar, Director of Austin Transportation in a press release. “Early data from other completed intersection safety projects shows decreases in crashes of all types.