Mobility Authority cracking down on repeat toll violators in Central Texas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TxDOT says only 5 toll roads statewide subject to cap on fines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At a board meeting Tuesday, the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority proposed actions to crack down on repeat toll violators.

Through an agreement with Travis and Williamson County, the CTRMA will contract more marked law enforcement vehicles, officers and equipment necessary to identify repeat violators. These habitual violators are classified as drivers who have accumulated 100 or more unpaid toll tags within one year.

They could have their vehicles banned from toll roads or impounded.

The law enforcement agencies involved will also be required to submit monthly reports on the hours spent specifically on catching violators and the nature of the citations issued.

Deputies and off-duty officers will be stationed by toll road cameras. If the camera recognizes a repeat violator the officer will be notified.

The contract with Travis and Williamson Counties will last for one year and may not exceed $137,500.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss