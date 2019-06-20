Mistrial declared in case of man accused of sending Travis County judges threatening messages

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A mistrial was declared Thursday in the case of a man accused of sending two Travis County judges harassing messages last summer.

Diedrich Holgate was charged with retaliation after allegedly threatening to kill Travis County Judges Julie Kocurek and David Whalberg. The messages in question were played in court Tuesday, including messages like “I’m coming for you.”

According to court documents, Holgate was mad at Kocurek and Whalberg after both sent him to prison on prior charges.

The Travis County District Attorney’s office confirmed the judge presiding over the case declared a mistrial, stating Holgate was incompetent to stand trial.

A competency hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon to evaluate Holgate’s mental state. If declared competent, the trial will be put back on the court docket sooner.

If declared incompetent, Holgate will undergo treatment until a second competency hearing declares him fit for trial.