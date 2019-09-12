MISSING: Police asking for help finding missing 87-year-old woman

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 87-year-old woman who was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, Virginia Oliver was last seen at her home in the 5000 block of Greenheart Drive on Sept. 11. She is believed to be in her vehicle, which is described as a 2002 white Honda Civic with handicap Texas license plate 1LJGV.

Oliver is described as:

white female

5’6″

160 pounds

white hair and blue eyes

It’s unknown what she was last wearing.

If you’ve seen her or have any information, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.