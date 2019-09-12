MISSING: Police asking for help finding missing 87-year-old woman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KXAN/APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 87-year-old woman who was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, Virginia Oliver was last seen at her home in the 5000 block of Greenheart Drive on Sept. 11. She is believed to be in her vehicle, which is described as a 2002 white Honda Civic with handicap Texas license plate 1LJGV.

Oliver is described as:

  • white female
  • 5’6″
  • 160 pounds
  • white hair and blue eyes

It’s unknown what she was last wearing.

If you’ve seen her or have any information, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss