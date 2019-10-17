MISSING: Police asking for help finding 53-year-old woman with health conditions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 53-year-old woman with health conditions.

According to Austin Police Department, Louella Renee Addision — who often goes by the name “Rene” — may be in the Riverside/Oltorf/Willow Creek/South Pleasant Valley area.

She is described as:

Black female

5’0″

150 lbs.

Black hair

Brown eyes

last seen wearing a green knee-length dress, black slide fashion shoes and a black purse

Due to her health conditions, authorities are concerned for her welfare.

If you have any information or have seen her, you’re asked to call 911.