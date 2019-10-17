MISSING: Police asking for help finding 53-year-old woman with health conditions

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 53-year-old woman with health conditions.

According to Austin Police Department, Louella Renee Addision — who often goes by the name “Rene” — may be in the Riverside/Oltorf/Willow Creek/South Pleasant Valley area.

She is described as:

  • Black female
  • 5’0″
  • 150 lbs.
  • Black hair                                                       
  • Brown eyes
  • last seen wearing a green knee-length dress, black slide fashion shoes and a black purse

Due to her health conditions, authorities are concerned for her welfare.

If you have any information or have seen her, you’re asked to call 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss