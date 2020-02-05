Missing Juarez cop found badly beaten but alive

Jaime Sanchez Rodriguez

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — A Juarez traffic officer missing for two days has been found by his peers, badly beaten but alive.

Police said Officer Jaime Sanchez Rodriguez was taken to a hospital where he remained Wednesday recovering from injuries apparently inflicted through torture. He was found on the side of a Downtown street, bound and with a bandage over his eyes.

Sanchez was abducted by several subjects on Monday as he performed traffic control duties in a southeast Juarez intersection, police said. Juarez authorities immediately started a search and conducted a media blitz asking for his whereabouts.

Juarez authorities said they don’t know why Rodriguez was abducted.