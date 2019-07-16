Missing 90-year-old with medical condition last seen in north Austin

Austin Police need help finding missing 90-year-old with medical condition.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department needs your help finding a missing 90-year-old woman last seen in north Austin Monday afternoon.

APD says there is a concern for Bertha Mechler’s safety because she has a medical condition.

Police say she was last seen in the 1000 block of Floradale Drive, that is in the Windsor Hills neighborhood between I-35 and Dessau Road.

She is described as 5’05” and approximately 130 lbs and was last seen wearing a horizontal striped shirt with black, green, yellow horizontal stripes, and dark green baggy pants.

If you have seen Bertha Mechler or know where she is, call 911.