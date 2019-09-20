MISSING: 71-year-old woman from Bastrop with cognitive impairment

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 71-year-old with cognitive impairment who has been missing since Sept. 16.

According to BCSO, Mary Elaine Mitchell is described as:

  • White female
  • 5’3″ in height
  • About 220 pounds
  • Gray hair
  • Blue eyes
  • Last seen wearing a light green shirt with patterns and shorts
  • Wheelchair bound

Law enforcement officials believe Mitchell’s disappearance poses a threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 549-5100.

