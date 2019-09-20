MISSING: 71-year-old woman from Bastrop with cognitive impairment

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 71-year-old with cognitive impairment who has been missing since Sept. 16.
According to BCSO, Mary Elaine Mitchell is described as:
- White female
- 5’3″ in height
- About 220 pounds
- Gray hair
- Blue eyes
- Last seen wearing a light green shirt with patterns and shorts
- Wheelchair bound
Law enforcement officials believe Mitchell’s disappearance poses a threat to her own health and safety.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 549-5100.