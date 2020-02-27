Mike Bloomberg’s Austin office vandalized

(KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin office of presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg fell prey to vandalism this week, according to Austin police.

Austin Police Department says a call about the vandalism came in at 9:36 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived at the office, located at the 3200 block of South Congress Avenue, they found spray painting on the building and broken windows.

(KXAN/Frank Martinez)

Bloomberg was in Houston on Thursday, for a rally ahead of Super Tuesday, March 3. On Tuesday, Bloomberg announced 101 total Texas endorsements.

