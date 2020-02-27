Mike Bloomberg’s Austin office vandalized

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin office of presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg fell prey to vandalism this week, according to Austin police.
Austin Police Department says a call about the vandalism came in at 9:36 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived at the office, located at the 3200 block of South Congress Avenue, they found spray painting on the building and broken windows.
Bloomberg was in Houston on Thursday, for a rally ahead of Super Tuesday, March 3. On Tuesday, Bloomberg announced 101 total Texas endorsements.