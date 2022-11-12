KXAN Spokesdog Kaxan will lead the way Sunday morning as Grand Marshal of the 22nd Annual Mighty Texas Dog Walk, benefiting Service Dogs, Inc. The dog walk includes a one-mile stroll through the Camp Mabry Parade Grounds. Every dog gets a gold medal at the finish line.

Attendees can save $10 on registration by doing so in advance at mightytexasdogwalk.org.

“Morticia,” also known as Service Dogs Inc. founder Sheri Soltes told KXAN News Today Saturday that a costume contest for both dogs and humans will be among many additional festivities before and after the dog walk. Dozens of sponsors will welcome attendees to their booths for free samples of everything from dog food to toys and treats.

Guinness world record attempts are always part of the annual event, and this year Kaxan will have a role in the attempt to create the world’s largest coloring book as it is based on his new Children’s book “Becoming Kaxan,” which will also be officially released at the event.

The current record for “World’s Biggest Coloring Book” is held by China, at 183 square feet, 53 square inches. Guests at the dog walk can help color in the giant art as part of the “Doggiest Day in Austin.” Official measurements will be recorded and announced on Sunday.

The Mighty Texas Dog Walk already holds world records for Most Dogs Walked, Biggest Cake for Dogs, and Biggest Fur Ball.



The Mighty Texas Dog Walk benefits local nonprofit Service Dogs, Inc. which trains service dogs free of charge for wounded veterans and other disabled Texans.

Tickets to the event are available here.

KXAN is a sponsor of the Mighty Texas Dog Walk.