FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — Heading out of their bye week, the Cowboys are sitting in a good place with a 4-2 record and currently second-place in the NFC East, according to Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola.

Next week, the Cowboys will take on the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium.

The Rams have lost two games in a row, coming in with a 3-4 record.

Former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher now plays for Los Angeles. He missed two field goals and an extra point in the most recent game.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp could cause problems for the Cowboys, Spagnola said.