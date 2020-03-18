Michigan officials confirm 110 COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – During an afternoon press conference, officials confirmed 110 cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun made the announcement during the 4:00 p.m. press conference.
Earlier today, MDHHS confirmed 80 cases of COVID-19 in the state while Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County reported the first person to die in Michigan from COVID-19.
