Mexico In Brief: 810 migrants died during journey north in 2019

FILE – In this July 16, 2019, file photo, migrants wait at an immigration center on the International Bridge 1, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. A Trump administration program forcing asylum seekers to wait out the process in Mexico has evolved into a sweeping rejection of all forms of migrants, with both countries quietly working to keep people out of the U.S. despite threats to their safety. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

MEXICO CITY — At least 810 migrants died in 2019 during their journey north — the highest number of deaths since the International Migration Organization (IMO) began keeping track, Proceso reported.

More than half of those deaths (497) took place on or near the U.S-Mexico border, the Mexico City news magazine reported. The bulk of the casualties, 171, happened in the Sonora-Arizona desert, while 109 drowned in the Rio Grande or border canals.

Overall, migrant deaths in the desert were up 26% last year in comparison to 2018, while drownings were up 29%, Proceso reported.

‘Aztecas’ leader killed outside taco stand

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — A man who was shot to death outside a burrito stand earlier this week has been identified as a leader in the Aztecas drug gang, Diario de Juarez reported.

Luis Carlos Guerra Garcia, the alleged lieutenant of jailed Aztecas Old Guard leader Alfredo “Fredy” Martinez, was shot in the back of the head outside the roadside stand at milepost 20 of the PanAmerican Highway at the southern entrance of Juarez, the newspaper reported.

Police found Guerra’s body on the street, next to several spent bullet casings apparently belonging to a .223-caliber rifle and a 9mm gun. Guerra allegedly led the “Aztecas” hit squad for Martinez, who was featured on the “Se Busca” U.S.-Mexico Most Wanted list and was recently captured in Juarez while allegedly being in possession of 11 pounds of heroin.