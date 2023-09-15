BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Buc-ee’s remains set to take action after an unofficial store named “Buk-ii’s” in Mexico underwent a makeover.

The off-brand version of the popular store gained national headlines in July after Buc-ee’s announced it would take action against it.

New photos show that “Buk-ii’s” underwent a makeover. The store is now called “Mini Super Buk-ii’s” and it traded the logo of the beaver wearing a red cap to a beaver with a brown shirt and mullet.

Nexstar reached out to Buc-ee’s, who said the likeness would not be tolerated.

“The business in question has infringed upon the intellectual property of Buc-ee’s that has been cultivated for decades,” the statement reads.