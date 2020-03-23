Mercer County family throws virtual ‘Sweet 16’ party

The Miklos family was four hours into driving to Disney World for the occasion when they found out it had been shut down

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Finding new ways to stay connected while doing your best to stop the spread of COVID-19. This weekend, one family in Hermitage was forced to celebrate a special birthday party while still practicing social distancing.

It’s not every year your birthday comes during a national emergency.

“I had been having a pretty disappointing couple of days,” said Amanda Miklos, who turned 16 on Saturday.

Months ago, her family had planned a weekend trip to Disney World’s Magic Kingdom for her 16th birthday.

On Thursday, they were four hours into their drive when they found out it was closed.

“Amanda figured, well, the good thing is instead of having to wait a week now to get her permit, she’ll be able to get it on her birthday. So we were going to make a big deal out of that,” said Jennifer Miklos, Amanda’s mom.

Then she realized the Pennsylvania DMV closed earlier that week for at least the next two weeks.

No Disney, no permit and no option to have a classic birthday party at home.

“Since we all can’t get together to have her birthday in person, let’s do it virtually. So I made up virtual birthday party invitations for my family and sent them out for Amanda’s Sweet 16 Quarantine Party,” Jennifer said.

And that’s what it was. Over 10 family members singing happy birthday and celebrating.

“It was definitely disappointing not being able to have like a big Sweet 16 party with all my friends and stuff but under the circumstances, it was a lot of fun,” Amanda said.

Jennifer says at this point, taking precautionary measures like these are the only option.

She’s hoping everyone else agrees and listens to the guidelines from their local officials.