Melania Trump’s ‘high teas’ under investigation in Florida

(The Hill) — Officials in Florida have reportedly opened an investigation into a fundraiser by former first lady Melania Trump.

The New York Times over the weekend reported that Trump is selling tickets to an April “high tea” event, from which organizers say profits will benefit an initiative of her Be Best endeavor called “Fostering the Future.” The initiative is meant to provide computer science scholarships to young people who have been in foster care, the Times reported.

The Times reported that no charity with the name Fostering the Future or Be Best has been registered in Florida.

In a tweet after the publication of the Times article, the former first lady blasted the newspaper’s reporting, calling it “dishonest.”

“Everything has been done lawfully, & all documents are in the works. Read with caution-typical corrupt media,” she said. “We are working w/Bradley Impact Fund, a Donor-Advised Fund, to select charities that will receive the donations to foster children.”

The revelation about the former first lady’s venture came as part of a more wide-ranging Times report on former President Donald Trump, his associates and his business dealings since leaving the White House.

The former president has continued to fundraise and endorse candidates for public office over the last year while teasing a possible run for president in 2024.

“The thing that is different about Trump is the making-money part seems to have permeated everything,” Lawrence Noble, former general counsel at the Federal Election Commission, told the newspaper. “There is this appearance, at least, that he is always thinking: How can I make a profit off of this?”