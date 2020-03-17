Meijer: No plans to close stores; suspends some services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer says it has no plans to close any stores, but it will suspend service at certain areas, including meat, fish and deli.

The move will allow workers to prepare those items to be sold in self-serve refrigerated cases, the West Michigan-based company said.

“Our teams are working hard to ensure customers have the products they need,” Meijer tweeted.

Stores across the country have been flocked by people stocking up supplies amid coronavirus concerns.

Other stores have been adjusting as well.

Walmart has announced it is modifying store hours nationwide to help employees keep stores stocked and sanitized. Temporary hours, beginning Sunday, March 15, are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at stores that have not already modified their hours.

On Saturday, the D&W Fresh Market in East Grand Rapids posted signs that it was no longer accepting empty bottles and cans, citing COVID-19. However, as of Sunday morning, those signs were removed and the bottle/can return had reopened, according to a SpartanNash spokesperson.