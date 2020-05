AUSTIN (KXAN) — A swimmer has died after briefly going under water in Lady Bird Lake Thursday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to East Avenue, near the Interstate 35 bridge, around 6:30 p.m, for a report of a swimmer who went under water and did not resurface.

Rescuers later located the patient and attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The adult swimmer was pronounced deceased on scene, according to ATCEMS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.