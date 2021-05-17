Meals on Wheels Central Texas needs more volunteers as they return to daily deliveries

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The pandemic has put a spotlight on food insecurity across the nation.

The need became clear during the Central Texas Food Bank’s distribution days with long lines of people and families waiting to get much-needed emergency boxes of food.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas has also seen an increased need, and they are just one of the many organizations helping out. The organization, however, had to change the way they operate during the pandemic.

“Because there has been such a marked increase on clients during the pandemic senior hunger has dramatically risen and Texas has been one of the worst states,” said Theresa Medlin Crawford, vice president of volunteer services for Meals on Wheels Central Texas.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas had to move from hot meal deliveries every day to a bi-weekly system in early 2020 because of the pandemic. This was to keep clients safe but also continue to serve those in need.

Now they are eyeing a return to daily hot meal deliveries starting August 23, but they need more help.

The nonprofit added about 1,500 new clients during the pandemic, so they need more volunteers to handle the increased demand.

Crawford says many of their clients have missed out on personal interaction because of the pandemic, and with a return to normal operations, clients and volunteers will be able to get together again.

If you or someone you know would like to volunteer, check out the Meals on Wheels website.