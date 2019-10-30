McAllen unveils country’s tallest ‘Catrina’ for ‘Dia de los Muertos’

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Standing 36 feet tall, the largest “La Catrina” statue in the United States — and second-largest in the world — was unveiled Tuesday in the border city of McAllen, Texas.

The massive skeletal figure will help kick off Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead celebrations, which will include a new music festival on Nov. 2.

Dia de los Muertos is celebrated throughout Mexico and Latin American countries Nov. 1-2 and is a time when families remember and honor the souls of their departed.

The tallest Calavara Catrina in the world measures almost 62 feet in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

“One of the most recognized characters associated with Dia de los Muertos is La Catrina,” McAllen Mayor Pro-Tem Veronica Whitacre told a crowd at the McAllen Convention Center on Tuesday as the statue was officially presented. “The City is proud to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos in this special way by presenting the largest Catrina in the United States that will be on exhibit until Nov. 2.”

A ‘trajinera’ boat operator from Xochimilco, Mexico, gives rides at the McAllen Convention Center on Oct. 29, 2019, where the tallest La Catrina statue in the US was unveiled. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

The Tecate Catrina Music Fest will be held Nov. 2 in McAllen, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).



The tallest ‘La Catrina’ statue in the US was unveiled Oct. 29, 2019, in McAllen, Texas, standing 36-feet-high for Dia de los Muertos. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

The Catrina was created to help promote the Nov. 2 Tecate Catrina Music Fest, a 12-hour music event at the Convention Center that will feature 12 bands. This inaugural music festival will be the largest Day of the Dead celebration in Texas, city officials said.

Lucia Arcija, of San Juan, Texas, came for the unveiling of the ‘La Catrina’ on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in McAllen, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Lucia Arcija, a nurse from San Juan, Texas, who is originally from Michoacán, Mexico, said she was “so excited I could cry!”

“It’s one of the staples of our country, our culture,” said Arcija who has lived in South Texas for eight years. She said there has never been such a celebration to mark Dia de los Muertos. “My family loves to do this every year. We go to the cemetery with our loved ones. It’s very very exciting to be able to celebrate it here and to have a little bit of Mexico with us.”