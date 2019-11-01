Mayor Adler asking city staff to explore work experience program for homeless

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler is asking city staff to look into a work experience program for those dealing with homelessness in the city.

In an interview with KXAN earlier this week, Adler supported the idea of such an incentive-based program.

It wouldn’t be a typical employment opportunity, though. Adler used the example of people receiving a re-loadable debit card as they clean up trash around the city.

“As they participate in programs, they go and pick up trash,” said Adler. “As they turn in trash bags full of debris, they get some money credited to their card.”

He said a similar program in San Jose, California has been successful.

“I know that other cities like San Jose are using these kind of programs and they’re working really well,” he said.

“Quite frankly, Austin is going to be looking at stealing any good idea that any city is doing anywhere in the world.”

Adler might be referring to Downtown Streets Team, a nonprofit that currently operates in 15 Northern California cities.

The group helps both those experiencing homelessness and those at-risk by providing incentives for work opportunities.

KXAN spoke with Chris Richardson, Downtown Streets Team’s Chief Program Officer.

“Team members earn all the services they get, whether that’s case management services or employment services,” he said.

Participants in the program might pick up trash, plant a garden or work on other beautifying projects around their city.

“Our folks are out there cleaning up, which has a huge impact on the community, and changes the conversation around homelessness,” said Richardson.

The nonprofit will provide participants with gift cards to grocery stores, help with transportation, or other basic needs.

Richardson said participants can earn up to $135 per week.

He tells KXAN when people experiencing homelessness have their basic needs met, they’re more likely to be able to get an ID or apply for housing.

“It gets folks from survival mode to goal setting mode,” he said.

Nearly 500 people receive opportunities through Downtown Streets Team, which receives funding form both local governments and individual donors alike.

Just in San Jose, the nonprofit has an operating budget of $1.2 million.

Mayor Adler says this is a model he wants Austin leaders looking into.

“It helps provide some measure of respect and independence,” he said. “It’s a program that I like and I hope it’s something we can do here.”