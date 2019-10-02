Mattress Mack bets $3.5M on Astros’ 2019 World Series win

HOUSTON – APRIL 25: Entrepreneur and Westside Tennis Club owner, Jim McIngvale, poses for a picture in his furniture store to promote the US Men’s Clay Court Championships at the Westside Tennis Club on April 25, 2003 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images for the ATP)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of the Gallery Furniture chain, flew to Mississippi to place a $3.5 million bet that the Astros will win the World Series, according to KPRC in Houston.

McIngvale reportedly placed the bet at the DraftKings in Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook, where his bet now ranks as the largest single bet in Mississippi sportsbook history.

“The Scarlet Pearl Casino and DraftKings sportsbook allowed me to bet $3.5 million on the Houston Astros to win $7.7 million in profit and $11.2 million total,” McIngvale said.

KPRC says that McIngvale had to call several casinos nationwide before anyone would accept his wager.

The Houston businessman says that if the Astros do win the World Series, the company is looking forward to “refunding money to lots of customers for their mattresses. This will help our customers get free mattresses.”