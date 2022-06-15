AUSTIN (KXAN) – A new nature documentary based in Texas is coming to theaters this summer, and actor and Austin native Matthew McConaughey is the voice behind it.

“Deep in the Heart” is a nature film that focuses on Texas wildlife and landscapes.

According to the film’s website, the story follows our relationship with the natural world and showcases our ability to destroy, conserve and recover wildlife.

The film partnered with Texas by Nature, a conservation organization in the state.

If you’re interested in watching the documentary, six theaters in Austin have showtimes available for the film. Streaming for the documentary will be available later in the summer.