Matthew McConaughey discusses the future of Austin, the city’s changing landscape

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Actor and UT Minister of Culture Matthew McConaughey is not one to hide his love for Texas. In a recent conversation posted by his wife Camila Alves on social media, McConaughey discussed the reason he and his family moved back to the Lone Star State as well as his thoughts on Austin’s rapidly changing landscape.

McConaughey began with a story about how eight years ago he traveled back to Texas to handle some family business. He recounts sitting at a red light when his wife asked him if he wanted to “move back here,” to which he replied “yeah, I do,” before the light even turned green.

The actor shifted the topic to Austin and it’s rapid growth and culture. “Austin has always been a place where everybody’s too good and nobody’s good enough,” McConaughey said.

He outlined what he believes the main challenge is for the city, asking the audience, “How do we maintain the core values of the village we used to be while we are now becoming a great metropolis?” He said this is a wonderful challenge to have and the city has a bright future ahead of it.

In the post, Alves tagged the “Just Keep Livin’ Foundation” an organization created by her and her husband aimed at empowering high school students and providing them with the resources to lead more active healthy lives.