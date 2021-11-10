Masks optional for staff, students over the age of 12, Eanes ISD says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Masks are now optional Eanes ISD staff and students 12-years-old and older, the district announced Wednesday.

The district said that the change was effective immediately for those over the age of 12. Masks are still required when in the presence of children under the age of 12.

“Eanes ISD continues to monitor local and school cases to further adjust our own health and safety protocols. Thanks to the diligence and respect individuals have shown to their own self-care and that of others, positive cases of COVID-19 have fallen significantly in our schools and community,” the district said in a letter to parents.

The district also said it hoped to return to a mask-optional status for all ages after Thanksgiving break.

With this new change effective Thursday, masks would be optional for staff and community meetings at all levels, in campuses and buildings.